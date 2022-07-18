Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s summer listening tour’s stop in the Okanagan was as silent as advertised Tuesday.
He toured a Boys and Girls Club, a packinghouse, and a fruit stand with reporters invited to take pictures and videos but forbidden in advance to ask any questions. Any shouted queries would result in police-assisted eviction from the various premises, handlers told the media.
Outside the B.C. Tree Fruits retail store on Vaughan Avenue in downtown Kelowna, one reporter risked such manhandling by asking Trudeau if he was going to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan.
“Other things today,” a smiling Trudeau replied before getting into one of the big black SUVs that made up his Okanagan convoy.
Ah, convoy.
Though a few of Trudeau’s other summer appearances around the country have been met with protestors allied with last winter’s Ottawa-bound convoy, even forcing the hurried cancellation of some such events, there was no such tumult waiting for Trudeau in Kelowna.
That’s likely because the Prime Minister’s Office was extremely vague on just where exactly he was going to show up in the Okanagan. The PMO’s website didn’t even refer to Kelowna or Summerland - the two cities where he was to put in appearances - saying only the PM would be the “Interior Region, British Columbia’.
As a result, anyone inclined to protest Trudeau’s visit would have been hard-pressed to know where to take their placards. Only one protester, carrying a sign with an expletive, was outside the packinghouse, and he was kept well away from the facility’s front door by police. Apparently discouraged, the man left before Trudeau re-emerged on the street from the adjacent fruit store 20 minutes later.
At the store, Trudeau asked BCTF representatives questions about the fruit, such as whether the high-grade cherries shipped for export were also available to locals. He paid for a small box of cherries with a $20 bill.
“How are you today?” the clerk asked Trudeau.
“I’m doing very well but I’ll be doing even better when I get some Okanagan cherries in me,” Trudeau replied.
At the end of the tour, the PMO was likely well-pleased with the silent movie-style news footage it produced of Trudeau talking to kids and admiring Okanagan fruit.
His departure from Kelowna’s industrial area was delayed a few moments when his convoy appeared to be hemmed in by semi-trailers at either end. Though the black SUVs were blocking the middle of the street, the truck drivers did not honk their horns.