A second Okanagan driver has reported being pulled over by a Mountie impersonator.
After a report of an incident this past weekend, a driver reported to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP that he had a similar experience on Highway 6 between Vernon and Lumby on March 13.
About 9 p.m., the driver noticed a white SUV or pickup truck pull up behind and activate red-and-blue flashing lights.
The motorist pulled over to the side of the road and a man approached the driver’s side window with a flashlight. After a brief conversation, the male suspect returned to the white vehicle and turned off the red and blue lights.
“As the motorist drove away, the suspicious white vehicle was in the process of stopping another vehicle on Hwy 6 near Dure Meadows Road in Lumby.” said Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
Police are interested in speaking with that motorist or anyone else who had a similar experience.
The male suspect is described as being of average height and weight, with dirty blonde hair wearing a white button down shirt and black or dark blue khaki style pants.
On Sunday, Midway RCMP learned through a third party that a motorist had been stopped on Highway 33 in the Westridge area by a white pickup truck with red-and-blue lights on the vehicle’s grill.
Although the victim was ordered to exit his vehicle during the interaction, he trusted his instincts, distracted the suspect and managed to flee towards Kelowna,” said police spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “The suspect reportedly followed the victim for several kilometres before pulling off the highway. The victim contacted a family member when he entered into cell service range, who in turn reported the incident to police.”
The unknown suspect was described as an older man with blonde unkempt hair, approximately six feet tall. He was clean shaven and seen wearing a white dress shirt, with a dark pair of casual pants.
Gabriel Wortman was driving a fake RCMP cruiser when he gunned down 22 people in Nova Scotia in April 2020.