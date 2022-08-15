A 53-year-old Kelowna-area man died when his vehicle rear-ended a logging truck early Monday, police say.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the corner of Highway 97 and Boucherie Road in West Kelowna. The logging truck was stopped at a red light in the northbound lane when it was hit from behind by a black 2008 Dodge Caliber.
“This was a terrible motor vehicle collision leaving a family mourning the loss of their father,” RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a release.
The logging truck driver is co-operating with police and Della-Paolera said there is no criminal investigation. But anyone who saw the crash and has yet to speak with police, or who may have relevant dash cam footage, is asked to call West Kelowna RCMP at 250.768.2880.