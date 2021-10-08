Kelowna’s unemployment rate declined slightly in September.
Statistics Canada reported Friday the city’s unemployment rate was 5.4% in September, compared to 5.7% in August.
That compares to a 6.9% unemployment rate nationally and a 5.9% rate provincially.
After the numbers came out, provincial jobs minister Ravi Kahlon touted all the new jobs created in B.C.
"The Labour Force Survey results for September show B.C. is leading Canada's economic recovery, with 12,300 jobs added last month. B.C. continues to lead all provinces since the onset of the pandemic with a job recovery rate of 101.5%,” a news release said.
The release said the Thompson-Okanagan region has a 106.8% recovery rate, meaning there are now more people working than before the pandemic. Only Prince George at 107.1% has a higher rate in the province.
Nationally, Statistics Canada said the economy added 157,000 jobs in September, bringing employment back to pre-pandemic levels for the first time.
The unemployment rate would have been 8.9 per cent in September, down from 9.1 per cent in August, had it included in calculations Canadians who wanted to work but didn't search for a job, the federal agency said.
The last time Canada had this large an employment gain was in June, when the economy added 231,000 jobs.
The statistics agency says the job gains were widespread, but concentrated in full-time work and evenly split between the public and private sector. Gains were also notable in industries where many workers continue to work remotely.
Still, the ranks of long-term unemployed who have been without work for six month or more remained little changed last month and was still double the number recorded in February 2020.
Leah Nord, senior director of workforce strategies with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, says the fact that nearly 400,000 Canadians are long-term unemployed should put a pause on any celebrations.
"Canadians want to work, most are not unemployed by choice, so we need to dig down and find out exactly what's holding them back so we can make evidence-based decisions," she said in a statement. "Our full economic recovery depends on it."
Employment fell by 20,000 in retail in September. A similar story played out in the accommodation and food services sector, which saw its first decline in five months as 27,000 jobs were lost after gaining 211,000 positions between May and August.
The statistics agency also notes the employment rate remains just below the pre-pandemic figure, reflecting the fact that job growth hasn't matched population growth over the past 19 months.
In B.C., Kahlon also touted an increase in B.C.’s average hourly wage to $30.74, compared to $25.41 in 2017.