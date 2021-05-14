Boat inspection stations are now open in B.C.
Inspectors are looking for boats that may be carrying invasive zebra or quagga mussels.
From now until late October, inspectors with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service will check boats for the aquatic invasive species and remind boaters to clean, drain and dry their boats.
“Invasive species like zebra and quagga mussels are a major threat to our ecosystems and infrastructure in British Columbia,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in a government news release.
Last year, nearly 30,000 inspections found 16 mussel-fouled boats coming from Ontario, Arkansas, Wisconsin and Manitoba.
Anyone transporting a watercraft in B.C. is required to stop at an inspection station. Failing to stop can result in a $345 fine.
The Invasive Mussel Defence Program has three main components: watercraft inspections, lake monitoring, and public outreach and education.
People can report sightings of invasive mussels by calling 1-877-952-7277 or by using the Report Invasives BC smartphone app.
Unlike B.C.’s native mussels, zebra and quagga mussels attach to hard surfaces, allowing them to move between waterbodies by boats and equipment. The mussels multiply rapidly and are extremely difficult to eradicate once they become established in an area.
In 2013, the economic impacts of invasive mussels to hydropower, agricultural irrigation, municipal water supplies and recreational boating was estimated to be $43 million per year if introduced into B.C.
The province is investing $12 million to detect and remove invasive species, which include the mussels.