bernard pot shop

Kelowna city council has granted permission for the narrow store in white, at 266 Bernard Avenue, to be converted to a cannabis store. Also approved was a plan by the owners of Hemp City, in the 500 block of Bernard, to begin selling cannabis. 

 City of Kelowna

Two more pot shops have been approved for downtown Kelowna by city council. 

Councillors indicated their support Tuesday for cannabis sales at Hemp City, an existing Bernard Avenue shop, and a new store at 266 Bernard. 

Both new potshops would be closer to other previously approved cannabis stores and municipal parks than is specified under existing municipal rules. But city council has on occasion waived the minimum distancing rules, as they did on Tuesday with the new downtown locations. 
 
Voting in favour of the new stores, city clerk Stephen Fleming said Wednesday, were councillors Gail Given, Charlie Hodge, Mohini Singh, Ryan Donn, and Mayor Colin Basran.
 
Opposed were councillors Maxine DeHart, Brad Sieben, and Luke Stack. Coun. Loyal Wooldridge was away. 
 
Previously, some councillors had expressed concern that although two pot shops had been approved for downtown Kelowna, neither has yet opened, despite the considerable number of people who live and work downtown and its draw as a major tourist attraction.  
 
"Who knew that none of them would actually be open, two years later," Given said at the June meeting when the proposals for the two additional cannabis stores were first considered by council. "It's really quite astounding."