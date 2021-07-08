After more than a year where their ability to provide post-secondary education to students has been tested, UBC Okanagan and Okanagan College are gearing up to welcome students back to their campuses in September.
In what is expected to be an attempt to be as near normal as is possible coming off an 18-month-long worldwide pandemic, UBCO and OC say they are following, and will continue to follow, provincial health guidelines being set to govern how in-person post-secondary education is to restart.
Much of the post-secondary schooling offered over the last 18 months has been via online classes.
At UBCO, where the Kelowna campus was virtually shut down during the pandemic, classes will restart in September for the 2021-22 winter session.
The university is telling students it plans to return to as much in-person campus activity, including teaching, as is possible.
While some courses, or elements of courses, will remain online, the university, in information posted on its website, says based on current guidance from the B.C. Provincial Health Officer its faculties are working toward in-person instruction with an expectation of students returning to the campus.
It is also advising students planning to attend classes at UBCO in the fall that they can either move to, or return to, Kelowna as the plan is to reopen the campus.
Study spaces, including informal study spaces, some library spaces and other locations where students can study will be available it says, as well a normal range of library services in alignment with public health guidelines.
Extracurricular activities, such as orientation this fall, will go ahead. Other activities will be dictated by the university’s work with public health and by B.C. provincial health orders.
For more information on UBCO’s campus return plan, including regular updates, go to covid19.ubc.ca.
Over at Okanagan College, the situation is slightly different.
While a full return will also be guided by public health rules and provincial health orders, OC’s main Kelowna campus has been partially open during the pandemic.
Some students, such as those in trades and health programs, required ongoing practical instruction, said OC interim director of public affairs Tyler Finley.
But, he added, while laboratories and workshops were open, many buildings on the campus were not.
So OC is ramping up to re-open the campus buildings by Aug, 2, with the aim of full in-person classes resuming Sept. 7.
Finley said the college is excited to welcome back students and staff, most of whom have been studying, teaching and working from home during the pandemic.
While there will still be some online classes taking place, Finley said the indication from the province is that colleges and universities across B.C. will be allowed to offer full in-person learning starting in September, now that the province has moved into the third phase of its reopening plan.
But, he added, it is still too early to predict the number of students that will apply for classes at OC this fall.
Like UBCO, Okanagan College also has regularly updated information available on its website, at okanagan.bc.ca (A red clickable banner at the top of the page will link directly to the latest Covid 19/Return to Campus updates.)