A new senior's housing complex in West Kelowna would have 114 homes if approved by city council.
The project would consist of five four-storey buildings at 2416 Saddleback Way in the Smith Creek neighborhood.
"Each home is fully independent with a kitchen, laundry, sleeping and entertainment spaces along with ample outdoor terraces of balconies," the developer states in the submission to the city.
A height variance from nine to 15 metres is being sought. City staff recommend council approve the project saying it will diversify housing choices for seniors in West Kelowna.
The developer says a market analysis shows there is currently a deficit of 340 homes for seniors in West Kelowna.