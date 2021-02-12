A driver who crashed his car into a median and a ditch, drove on the wrong side of the road and drove while his car was on fire has died.
Kelowna Mounties determined the driver was having a “medical episode” as his car crashed through a fence gate in the Tower Ranch area on Wednesday. They declined to press charges.
The Independent Investigations Office, which investigates when someone is killed or injured while police are on the scene, confirmed the man died overnight.
“The Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the medical information and concluded that the driver’s medical condition was the likely cause of the collision and behaviour, and police actions or inactions did not play a role in his death,” the IIO concluded.
“The man sustained some other minor injuries which could have been caused either by the collision or when removed from the vehicle by police, but none meet the threshold of serious harm as defined by the Police Act.”