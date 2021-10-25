School districts should ask the public what they think of making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for teachers and other employees, the provincial government says.
In a nine-page document called 'K-12 Sector Guidelines for Vaccination Policies', the Ministry of Education makes it clear that public consultation beyond just the employee groups should be undertaken.
"Engage with Parent Advisory Committees and broader community to understand potential implications for implementing a vaccination policy," the document states.
The province has left it up to B.C.'s 60 school districts to decide whether to implement a vaccine mandate in their community.
The guidelines are intended to provide a common roadmap for how such a policy might be implemented "so as to avoid highly variable health and safety standards in schools and other K-12 workplace settings," the document states.
Opening up the vaccine mandate debate to the broader community is not something Kelowna-area board chair Moyra Baxter has said she was eager to do, given the inflammatory nature of the correspondence the district has already received on the issue.
"Some of the correspondence we've received has been threatening, crude, and rude," Baxter said earlier this month. "And we tend to get the same people signing up to address the board at meetings."
At the time, Baxter - who favours mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for teachers and other district employees - suggested consultation would have a specific focus.
"I think the only groups we will be consulting, or at least discussing this with thoroughly, are employee groups," she said.
There are about 2,200 teachers in Kelowna-area public schools, and a total of 4,000 employees in the school district.
The provincially-supplied guide to school districts suggests trustees first try to determine how many teachers are not vaccinated, through "voluntary self-disclosure" or reference to region-specific health data.
Beyond that step, considerations should include ensuring the district's technology is capable of protecting teachers' privacy, getting legal advice that any vaccine mandate complies with relevant laws, and giving teachers time off work to get vaccinated.
The document includes this warning, written in bold letters, to school districts: "If boards and authorities choose not to follow the steps as outlined in this document, they should be aware there may be legal or financial implications."
Between Oct. 12 and 20, Central Okanagan Public School trustees received approximately 280 pieces of correspondence from people against the prospect of a vaccine mandate, according to information attached to the agenda for this Wednesday's board meeting.