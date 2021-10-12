The Glenmore area of Kelowna has become the first Okanagan community to reach a COVID-19 vaccination rate of 90%.
That's the percentage of people in Glenmore aged 12 and older who've had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to figures updated Tuesday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
The vaccination rate in Glenmore has risen four points since mid-September.
While similar increases have been seen in other areas of the Central Okanagan, most local rates of vaccination are still below the provincial average.
The vaccination rate is 80% in the surrounding rural area including Peachland, while it's 81% in Rutland, 82% in Lake Country, and 85% in West Kelowna.
In Okanagan Mission, which consists of all neighbourhoods south of Mission Creek, the rate is 88% and it's 87% in downtown Kelowna.
Across B.C., the one-shot vaccination rate for eligible people 12 and older reached 88.8% on Tuesday, the government reported in its daily pandemic update.
The vaccination rate in Penticton is 86% and it's 83% in Vernon-Coldstream.