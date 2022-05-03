On a proportionate basis, the illegal drug overdose crisis is being felt more acutely in Penticton than Kelowna.
Ten people in the South Okanagan city died of an illegal drug overdose from January through March.
In Kelowna, which has a population four times greater than Penticton, there were 17 such deaths in the same timeframe.
Overdose deaths due to illegal drugs in Penticton in the first quarter of 2022 exceeded by one the nine people who died of illegal drug overdoses in all of 2012, 2013, and 2014, the BC Coroners Service says.
Throughout the Okanagan, there have been 41 deaths due to overdoses of illegal drugs in the first three months of this year. That pace makes it possible the Valley will log more than the record 172 such deaths that were recorded last year.
Provincewide, there were 165 deaths due to illegal drug overdoses in March, down slightly from the numbers in both January and February.
“It is encouraging to see a decrease in the number of lives lost in February and March relative to the previous months, but we know the illicit drug market continues to present enormous risks to our community members,” chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a release.
“We encourage people using substances to exercise great care, use only a small amount first, and make sure someone is nearby to provide emergency aid if necessary,” Lapointe said.
The provincial government says efforts are being made to reduce overdose deaths. “Our government remains committed to doing what it takes to turn the tide on this crisis. Almost every week, new mental-health and substance use supports are added to save lives, yet the terribly toxic street drug supply continues to take lives,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, said.