Water is flowing more slowly in Mission Creek now than it was a month ago, suggesting the main effects of the seasonal snowmelt is still a ways off.
The creek’s velocity is three cubic metres per second, down from five cubic metres in late March, according to real-time data from a federal monitoring station.
This time last year, the creek was flowing at 20 cubic metres per second, eventually peaking at 41 cubic metres per second in early June.
Earlier this month, the provincial government reported the Okanagan snowpack was at 74% of normal, potentially lessening the risk of flooding in the Valley this spring.
Officials with the B.C. River Forecast Centre also said a gradual warming of temperatures in April would also be “ideal” to further lower the chance of creeks’ over-topping their banks and Okanagan Lake rising to flood levels.
The average temperature so far in Kelowna this month - a mix of daytime highs and overnight lows - has been 6.3 C, two degrees cooler than normal.
After highs of 12 C Thursday and forecast high of 14 C on Friday, conditions look to be warmer and brighter for the weekend, with highs of 18 C both Saturday and Sunday and full sun forecast both days.