A roofer suffered serious burns while trying to rescue his tools from a burning garage in Kelowna’s Black Mountain area.
The man, about 40, had been repairing the roof at a single-family house under construction near Mine Hill Drive and was sitting in his truck when flames erupted about 2:30 p.m. Monday, said two men working at a nearby site.
“He left the torch on. I could hear it,” said one of them. “He was in his truck.”
The roofer backed up his pickup, climbed onto the burning roof and threw off as many tools as he could, the men said. They helped him haul out two propane tanks before they could explode.
“He burned his hands,” one of them said. “He wouldn’t come off the roof. He was getting his tools off the roof and then he came down . . . It looks like his hands are black from the tools.”
The unidentified roofer parked his truck in a neighbour’s driveway and stood in shock as neighbours ran to help him. Minutes later he was sitting on the lawn wearing an oxygen mask and blanket as he screamed in pain. An ambulance arrived soon after and drove him to Kelowna General Hospital.
Ian Strohschein was installing cabinets inside the house when the fire ignited. The men outside tried to alert him but the front door was locked, so they hollered and pounded on the door until he came out.
“I saw 10-foot flames on the roof of the garage,” Strohschein said. “I ran back in to get my truck keys to move it.”
One man sprayed water from a garden hose on the flames until a fire engine arrived. Firefighters quickly doused the blaze and pulled down the garage ceiling to stop flames from advancing.
The roof had been leaking last Thursday during a snowmelt so roofers cleared the gutters and made emergency repairs. On Monday, at least one roofer was apparently tarring the roof with a torch when rolls of tar paper caught fire, said Strohschein.
“We had flooding last week and fire this week on the roof.”
The drama played out on a new street called Bramble Court. Fire officials deemed the fire accidental. There was no word Tuesday on the roofer’s condition.
Workers Compensation and insurance companies are now investigating. The work site will likely shut down for a month, Strohschein said.