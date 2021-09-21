At this point, what else can you say about Dan Albas and his connection with voters on the west side of Okanagan Lake?
The incumbent Conservative MP handily won a fourth term in the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding during Monday's federal election.
“I am certainly honoured the people have given me the responsibility one more time,” said Albas in a phone interview Monday night, noting his previous term was a short one.
Albas was initially elected to the House of Commons in 2011 in the then Okanagan Coquihalla riding.
Albas was off to a quick lead Monday night and by the time 220 of 247 polls had reported, Albas had 46% of the votes and was ahead of Liberal Sarah Eves by more than 11,000 votes.
While it was a decisive victory for the Conservatives in the Central Okanagan–Similkameen–Nicola, Albas will be part of the opposition as the Liberals formed a minority government.
Albas said he will be continuing to work on the priorities people told him about at their doorsteps: the pandemic, getting through it, and a proper recovery.
“This was not an election he needed to have,” said Albas. “I look at the numbers, they’re very similar to what they were before. What we’ve done is we’ve spent a lot of time and money that we didn’t have focusing on the wrong things.”
Instead, Albas said Parliament should have been sitting to talk about how to get through the COVID-19 fourth wave.
In the 2019 federal election, Albas won 47.9% of the votes in the riding.
Liberal Sarah Eves, a teacher from Merritt, came close to the 25% share of the vote from 2019.
Joan Phillip, the return candidate for the NDP took 20% of the vote compared to 16.8% in 2019.
The Green Party slid from 7.8% in 2019 with Green candidate Brennan Wauters at 3%, while Kathryn McDonald, a Vancouver-based paralegal,representing the People’s Party of Canada, increased to 7% from 2.1% in 2019.
As the sun set on election day, Liberal candidate Sarah Eves was at Gellatly Bay with her family waiting for results.
Eves said in April the issues were focused on the pandemic and housing; however, when the election was called, Eves was on evacuation alert and there were several fires.
“The conversation completely changed to climate change,” she said.
Eves was happy when the Liberals were projected to form government just before 7:30 p.m.
“Canadians want to move forward and we have the plan that does that,” she said. “It’s not pitting people against each other, it’s uniting and moving us forward, so I’m excited we’re going to form government.”