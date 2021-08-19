The fate of a temporary homeless shelter in downtown Kelowna should be known in the next few weeks.
Kelowna's Gospel Mission operates the 50-bed shelter at 550 Doyle Ave. using funding from BC Housing. It is currently scheduled to close at the end of September.
"BC Housing is working to ensure the 50 guests at the Doyle Ave. shelter continue to have a safe and secure place to stay beyond Sept. 30, 2021, when the lease is set to expire," Tim Chamberlin, a BC Housing spokesman, said in an email.
"We are committed to keeping our partners (the Gospel Mission, the City of Kelowna, and the downtown community) and the shelter guests informed about any decisions with the shelter, and will share more information on next steps," Chamberlin says.
The shelter opened last fall and was to have closed in the spring. But its operation was extended, with BC Housing saying there was an ongoing need to provide shelter for homeless people in Kelowna.
Carmen Rempel, the Gospel Mission's executive director, says the shelter is full every night, though there is ongoing turnover of residents.
It operates somewhat on a first-come, first-served basis, but those who are staying there have priority. If, however, they do not stay at the shelter for two successive nights, they lose their guaranteed bed.
"If somebody's gone for 48 hours, then all their stuff is packed up and put in a storage locker and the next person who comes in and says, 'Do you have a bed available?', we say, 'Yes, we do'," Rempel said. "We do intakes every day."
City of Kelowna bylaw officers estimate there are about 40 people sleeping rough in downtown Kelowna every night in visible public spaces such as doorways and alleys.
But the actual number of homeless people who frequent the downtown is much higher, says Darren Caul, the city's community safety director.
Some nearby residents and business owners attribute an uptick in social disorder, crime, and vandalism to the presence of the shelter. But Rempel says most of those people causing trouble in the neighbourhood are not, in fact, staying at the shelter, but are people who are un-housed.