Thanksgiving Monday was the hottest Oct. 10 on record in Kelowna, with a high of 25.3 C. That was almost two full degrees warmer than the previous record for the day, set in 1991.
It was even hotter in Penticton, with a high of 25.6 C, compared to the old record of 23.4 C, also set in 1991.
Temperature records were also set Monday in Cache Creek (28.2 C), Clinton (22.6 C), Pemberton (25.2 C) and Sechelt (20.1).
Highs of around 20 C and plenty of sunshine are forecast by The Weather Network for Kelowna into the middle of next week. By Oct. 24, however, the predicted high is just 9 C with a 40% chance of rain.