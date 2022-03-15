A popular Father’s Day car show in Kelowna is coming back after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus.
Boyd Autobody and Glass Father’s Day Charity Car Show will be staged in City Park on June 19 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Organizers expect more cars on display than ever, due to pent-up demand.
“I wish I could tell you how excited everyone at Boyd is to be bringing the car show back,” says Methal Abougoush, the company’s general manager.
In 2019, more than 630 vehicles were on display and the show was attended by an estimated 38,000 people.
Through the last five years when the show was held, it raised more than $142,000 for the Child Advocacy Centre in Kelowna which the company describes as a “place of help, hope, and healing for child survivors of abuse and neglect”.