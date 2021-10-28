Kelowna remains a prospective member of the ever-expanding Canadian Elite Basketball League.
Conversations have taken place between league officials and people interested in establishing a franchise in Kelowna.
"It's definitely still a target market for us," league spokesman Andrew Savory said Thursday. "There has been interest and there have been discussions."
The CEBL has announced that two new teams, in Montreal and Scarborough, Ont., will join the league for the 2022 season. That will bring the league up to nine teams, and it hopes to eventually have 14.
"That's based on prospective ownership interest and reaching out into markets that weren't originally part of the plan," Savory said. "We started with six teams. This is fantastic for the growth of basketball in Canada."
Next year will be CEBL's fourth year of operation. Prior to the addition of the two new teams, it had franchises in Abbotsford, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Guelph, Hamilton, Ottawa, and St. Catharines, Ont.
In the summer of 2019, average attendance for CEBL games was about 2,000 people and league rules say three-quarters of the players have to be Canadian.
Many CEBL players also play for overseas teams in the more traditional fall and winter basketball season. They return home in the summer and see participating in the CEBL as a way to keep up their skills.
"Some of our guys make $200,000 or $300,000 playing overseas, then return home to Canada for the spring and summer. They're going to be working out anyway, so playing in the CEBL gives them a chance to train, stay sharp, and keep up their competitiveness," league commissioner Mike Morreale said in an interview last fall.