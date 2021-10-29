Kelowna's fire-proofing efforts will shift from thinning forests around the city to helping homeowners better protect their own properties.
The municipality hopes to get a $150,000 government grant to deploy a chipper next spring through eight residential neighbourhoods.
Homeowners could use the chippers to get rid of "hazardous and flammable" vegetation, such as cedar trees and juniper bushes, that might otherwise catch on fire from embers cast by a forest fire.
"We anticipate targeting eight neighbourhoods in this first year of chipping, based on age and predominant vegetation types in the community," urban forestry technician Tara Bergeson writes in a report to council.
The city has long used provincial grants to thin forests, by removing and limbing trees, in outlying areas.
"This was necessary to create defensible perimeters around the city and along large, forested tracts," Bergeson writes.
"In the current funding application, the priority has shifted to address hazardous vegetation on private properties, and the ignition risk posed by wildfire ember showers from firriest that are not directly adjacent to homes," she says.
If the funding application is successful, some of the money will still be directed toward reducing the fire risk in Knox Mountain park.
In recent years, the City of West Kelowna has provided grants of up to $500 to homeowners who work to reduce the fire risk around their properties.
Qualifying work includes removing cedar hedges, replacing a cedar shake roof, even hiring someone to clean out a home's eaves.
"Clogged gutters can be like a wick that draws embers from a forest fire right into a house," West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolun said earlier this year.