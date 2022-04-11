The Okanagan snowpack is 74% of normal, the B.C. River Forecast Centre says.
Only the Nicola, at 69%, has a snowpack farther off a normal reading for this time of year.
One of the Okanagan’s snowpack measuring stations, at Esperon Creek, about 40 km southwest of Fintry, is at an all-time low for early April, at just 48% of normal, the Centre says.
“Relatively warm temperatures in the final week of March kicked off the snowmelt season, particularly in lower elevations in the Southern Interior like the Nicola and Okanagan watersheds,” the Centre said in an update issued last Friday.
Despite the relatively low Okanagan snowpack, there is still a chance of flooding in the Valley this spring depending on specific weather conditions in the next few months, the Centre says.
“A gradual warming under dry conditions is ideal to lessen the flood risk. A lengthy cold period with high amounts of precipitation followed by a sudden, extreme heat wave could lead to catastrophic flooding conditions, especially if additional rain follows,” the Centre says.
Across the province, the average of all snowpack measurements is 99% of normal with the deepest level in the Northwest, at 134% of normal for this time of year.
Because waters in the equatorial region of the Pacific Ocean are slightly cooler than normal, a phenomenon known as La Nina, there is said to be an increased likelihood of colder than normal temperatures in Coastal and Northern B.C. and in pockets of the Interior, the Centre says.
But there is no particular likelihood of increased or decreased precipitation for most of the province in the coming months, the Centre says.