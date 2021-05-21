The Okanagan snowpack is below normal, latest readings from the provincial River Forecast Centre show.
In a report issued Friday, the centre said a slightly below normal snowpack (80-90%) was measured on May 15 in the Bridge, Boundary, West Kootenay and Okanagan regions.
Overall in the province, the snowpack is just above normal at 103%, down from 106% on May 1.
The weather during the first half of May was seasonal, leading to normal snowmelt rates. Approximately 18% of the accumulated snowpack has melted on average by May 15, the report said.
Elevated flood risks are a concern in the north of the province.
“Rivers and creeks in the South Interior are no longer a risk for snowmelt related flooding, but are still susceptible to flooding from heavy rainfall events or multiple storm systems,” the report said.
In fact, drought is now a possibility this summer.
“The combination of an early melt of the snowpack and lack of spring rainfall increases the risk for significant drought and low-flow situations through the summer for many areas in southern B.C, the report said.
That threat of drought has Greater Vernon Water concerned.
“Our Duteau Creek water storage reservoirs (Aberdeen, Haddo and Grizzly) are beginning to fill but are below average levels due to our dry spring. While we usually receive significant rain in June to help fill our reservoirs, this year’s forecast indicates there is a high chance of getting less than our normal June precipitation,” the Regional District of North Okanagan said in a news release.
“GVW staff are actively managing reservoir water outflows to maintain as much water in storage as possible while preserving stream flows for ecosystem needs. June is a critical time for GVW to assess water levels for the summer and staff are monitoring the situation closely.”