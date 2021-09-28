By Daily Courier Staff
The first Truth and Reconciliation Day is being observed in Kelowna in several ways.
The Okanagan Heritage Museum is holding ‘Family Orange Shirt Day’, aimed at helping people learn more about the ways in which Indigenous people in the Okanagan were impacted by the Residential Schools system.
Those who attend the event, which starts at noon and continues until 4 p.m., can learn where young Indigenous people from the Okanagan were sent after being separated from their families.
Part of the event takes place inside the museum’s ‘Winter Home’, an authentic recreation of a Indigenous dwelling. The museum is located on Queensway in downtown Kelowna next to the transit exchange.
The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Centre has produced 1,000 orange T-shirts for sale to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day. All proceeds from the sale go toward a new venture aimed at promoting Indigenous art, both through instruction and sales to the public.
“It represents the flame that is being passed from one generation to the next, keeping our traditions and our culture alive,” Friendship Centre spokesman Cody Woodmass says of the logo that appears on the orange t-shirts. “We want to pave the way for a better future.
The shirts sell for $25 apiece and available from the centre, at 442 Leon Ave. in downtown Kelowna. As of Monday, less than 300 of the shirts were still available. The centre will be closed on Thursday to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day.
On the Westside, Tasha Swite owner of the Spirit of the Lake Native Boutique at 1960A Nancee Way will be holding an outdoor market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Swift said it’s been a hard year for Indigenous artists. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, there haven’t been events such as powwows and other gatherings. The market, which is free for vendors, is a give back, she said.
“People heal in different ways,” said Swite. Some 23 vendors are confirmed.
People are encouraged to wear orange and bring their drums to participate in a Drum for the Children. event at 2:15 p.m.
Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc in Kamloops is calling on people around the world to drum and sing at 2:15 p.m. for the missing children of Indian residential schools.
Admission to the market is free.
The Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Society is offering A Day of Recognition: Women’s Warrior Drumming Circle Thursday at the top of Mount Boucherie. Krystal Withakay, sqilxw song-carrier, will lead the drumming circle. The hike up Mount Boucherie begins at 11 a.m. at the East Boundary entrance. It is rated moderate difficulty and good footwear and weather appropriate clothing are required.
Westbank First Nation members are hosting a Drum Circle Thursday at 2:15 p.m. at the Elders Hall at 3255 Shannon Lake Rd. Attendance is capped at 50 people. Participants need to bring a mask.
Two local mayors, whose civic administrations will be closed, have issued their own statements encouraging people to reflect on the meaning of the new Truth and Reconciliation Day holiday.
“We were all shocked this year by the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential school sites,” Lake Country Mayor James Baker said. “We are troubled by the continuing stories of despair from our friends and neighbours, stories of systemic abuse and generational impacts; stories of inequality, fear and hopelessness.
“These stories need to be heard and addressed,” Baker said. “We will see the truth and not shy away from the uncomfortable realities that we’ll find as we strive towards reconciliation with the Indigenous people in our community.”
Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said: “This is a time to learn and listen to the truths of the residential school survivors, families and communities, as well as to support and value Indigenous culture.
“This might be a day of quiet personal reflection, or it could be a day experienced through participation in a community event, such as those being presented by the Kelowna Museum.”
Central Okanagan school district students will learn this week about Indigenous ways of knowing and being. Flags at all schools and workplaces will fly at half-mast on Thursday.
The day is a new federal holiday, which is being honoured by most provincial and local governments, but it will be business as usual for many in the private sector.
— With files from Barb Aguiar