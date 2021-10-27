Ninety-two cases of COVID-19 were reported between Tuesday and Wednesday in the region served by Interior Health.
The increase made for 642 active cases in IH, with 63 of those people being treated in hospital, including 38 of whom are in intensive care.
The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health continues below the level seen in Fraser Health, at 257, and Northern Health, at 126.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday, six more people died of COVID-19, for a toll of 2,137 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
As of Wednesday, 90.1% of adult British Columbians had at least one of the two necessary vaccination shots, and 85.3% were fully vaccinated.
In the past week, 57% of all new COVID-19 cases have developed in people who had not received even one vaccination shot.
This category also accounts for 68% of the 449 British Columbians who've been hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past week.