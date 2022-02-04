Officials from the B.C. Environment Ministry have issued a warning letter to the owner of a composting site near Princeton that received thousands of pig carcasses from a farm in the Fraser Valley that was flooded in late November.
The pigs, which were among approximately 600,000 animals that died on Sumas Prairie, were trucked to the Net Zero Waste Eastgate facility about 50 kilometres west of Princeton in early December.
That drew the attention of the Upper Similkameen Indian Band, which dispatched staff to investigate and subsequently filed a complaint to the Environment Ministry due to concerns about the potential for leachate from the carcasses to enter the environment.
The ministry conducted an inspection Dec. 21 and fired off the warning letter Jan. 18 that details 12 instances in which the facility was found to be out of compliance with regulations attached to the Environmental Management Act.
Most of the infractions relate to insufficient record-keeping and plans, but also cover more serious matters like an inadequate leachate collection system and some material being placed on bare ground.
“At this time, the ministry has no evidence to suggest that there is an immediate risk to human health or the environment,” it said in a statement Friday,
“A follow-up inspection will be completed to ensure corrective measures are taken at the facility and further assess compliance with the requirements in the Organic Matter Recycling Regulation.
“Some corrective measures have been taken regarding the storage and covering of materials on site. This will be assessed during the next inspection.”
The ministry has also looped in the USIB and Town of Princeton on the matter.
Net Zero Waste owner Mateo Ocejo told The Herald in January his company took the carcasses at the request of the B.C. Agriculture Ministry and City of Abbotsford’s emergency operations centre, which were unable to find any rendering facilities or landfills that would accept the dead animals as flood cleanup efforts began.
The carcasses were frozen when they arrived on site in 17 truckloads. They’ve since been mixed with other organic material and covered with special tarps under which they are now decomposing.
In about two months, fresh organic material will be added to the mix and left to compost for another year or so, before the finished product is ready for sale for agricultural use.
Net Zero Waste’s facility in Eastgate, one of five in the company’s stable, was once used to produce mushroom compost, but the operation went dormant several years ago. It’s in the midst of a $4-million upgrade that will allow it to process food waste from around B.C.