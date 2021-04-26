City councillors were shocked Monday to find out Costco's plan for a super-sized gas station won't accommodate electric vehicles.
The 24-pump gasbar will cover 9,000 sq.-ft. but here won't be any EV charging stations.
"I just think, in the middle of this massive complex, in the middle of our town centre, that they would have at least put in a couple of electric vehicle charging stations," Coun. Luke Stack said.
City manager Doug Gilchrist said the municipality has no legal ability to require owners of gas stations to include electric vehicle charging stations.
"Certainly, these are the types of things we'd like to see encouraged in developments going forward. And as we develop our electric vehicle strategy, it may well be that this moves from an encouragement to something that's required in some form under a bylaw," Gilchrist said.
"We're just not quite there yet in terms of having an enforcement tool in place," Gilchrist said.
Stack responded: "I must admit I find it a bit hypocritical for myself to vote on this. We've been looking so much at trying to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions but here's a 24-pump mega station going right into the middle of our town centre. I'm a little disappointed they haven't come forward with some sort of electric vehicle option, knowing that that's the direction we have to go.
"I would have liked to have seen some leadership (but) overall I'll support it," Stack said.
Council voted 7-2 to grant the necessary form and character permit for both the gasbar and the 167,000 sq.-ft. warehouse.
Coun. Loyal Wooldridge, who said Stack had "stolen my thunder" about the lack of EV charging stations at the gas bar, and Coun. Charlie Hodge voted against issuing the permits.
The new Costco will be built this year between Springfield Road, Leckie Road, and Baron Road, about 800 metres west of the existing store at the corner of Highway 33 and Highway 97.