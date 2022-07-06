Kelowna is the second-best small city in Canada in which to live, behind only Victoria, a new ranking says.
Thirty-two factors are used to compile the rankings, according to Vancouver-based Resonance Consultancy, which prepared the list.
Some of the factors include statistical information such as employment levels, flight connections, number of museums and restaurants, as well as positive user-generated reviews and online activity in channels such as Facebook and Instagram.
“The Best Cities rankings are composed of experiential factors that people consider most important in choosing a city to live in and visit, as well as empirical factors that business decision-makers consider important for business or investment,” Resonance president Chris Fair said in a release.
Canada’s top five small cities, defined as those with populations under 200,000, are Victoria, Kelowna, Kingston, Ont., Niagara Falls, and Waterloo, Ont.
Kelowna is said to get high marks for its nightlife, attractive shopping areas like Bernard Avenue and South Pandosy, vibrant tech sector, wineries and breweries, scenic splendours, climate, clean air, bike-friendly streets, number of golf courses, proximity to three ski resorts, plans by UBC Okanagan to establish a new downtown campus in a 44-storey building, as well as an overall attractive lifestyle “that seems algorithmically optimized”, the report states.