New electric school buses used in the Kelowna area are good for the ears as well as the environment, education officials say.
Three electric buses have been bought by Central Okanagan Public Schools and more are on the way, trustees will hear Wednesday.
“Drivers report that the biggest improvement is the quiet environment inside the bus for the driver and students,” district transportation manager Gail Prokopchuk says in a report to trustees.
“Typically, diesel buses are noisy and can add to the distraction for both students and the driver. Students enjoy the quiet, smooth ride produced by the electric bus, and drivers are appreciative of the lack of noise, resulting in a calmer, quieter, and safer atmosphere,” Prokopchuk says.
Two more electric buses will be added to the fleet in 2023. Each bus is said to save the equivalent of 17 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.
Every year, B.C. school districts have to report on what initiatives they’ve undertaken to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases produced by their buildings and vehicles.
In 2021, the local district’s energy consumption levels increased because of changes made to ventilation systems in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, the report to trustees states.
But overall, the district was carbon-neutral for the 12th year in a row, district secretary-treasurer Delta Carmichael says.
Sustainability measures include improving building efficiencies, incorporating state-of-the-art construction techniques in new construction, reducing the use of paper, and investing $127,000 in a B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change program to offset the impact of local emissions, Carmichael says.
This year, solar power installations are planned for Kelowna Secondary School and Hank Grenda Middle school in Lake Country, while Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary is getting high-efficiency LED lights.
The district also plans to use geothermal energy for a new high school slated to open in West Kelowna in 2026.