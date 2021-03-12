A war on mosquitoes in West Kelowna could be expanded from the tiny beachhead where the struggle has been stalled for years.
City officials will again be invited at a meeting next week to join the mosquito control program that has existed for 45 years elsewhere in the Central Okanagan.
Reconnaissance for expanding the program has already been done in West Kelowna with the identification of 24 ha of land where insect larvicide could be most usefully applied.
That much land, control officials calculate, is capable of breeding 1,542,662,640 mosquitoes.
Applying larvicide up to 180 times at the 38 bug-breeding sites, then conducting follow-up surveillance every week, as well as treating hundreds of catch basins, would cost West Kelowna taxpayers about $57,000, city councillors will hear Tuesday from regional district officials who oversee the contracted mosquito control program.
Benefits of joining the program are said to include greater public enjoyment of sportsfields, parks, and outdoor patios, and lessened risk of diseases such as West Nile Virus.
"Outdoor workers (construction workers, equipment operators may be distracted enough by mosquito nuisance to create a potential workplace hazard," claims part of the sales pitch for joining the program.
Currently, only a portion of the West Kelowna neighbourhood of West Kelowna Estates receives treatment for mosquitoes. That's a result of decisions made long ago when the Westside was governed by the regional district.
In June 2017, the last time West Kelowna was invited to join the mosquito control program, some councillors nearly bit the heads off the officials making the request, saying they didn't think it would do much good starting that late in the year.
"'Wow, the city spent a pile of dough, chasing mosquitoes, and trying to kill 'em, and it didn't solve my problem at all. We still had clouds of them'," said then-councillor Bryden Winsby. "That's what we'll be told."