Volunteers and regional district staff were working together at Kalamoir Regional Park Saturday morning removing dry combustible materials to reduce the risk of wildfire in the park.
Volunteers were pruning trees, raking pine needles, picking up sticks and branches and moving small logs onto tarps and then dragging them uphill to three large bins to be hauled away.
The project was done in a partnership between the Friends of Kalamoir Park, the Central Okanagan regional district and the Lakeview Heights Community Association.
About 15 volunteers came out to the annual event.
Martina Gyori brought her three children to help clean up the park.
“We live right above Kalamoir and we come here all the time,” she said. “I figured that they need to learn how to do something for the community.”
“I want to protect the park from fire,” said Chloe Gyori, 8, who kept busy raking pine needles.
After the clean up, the volunteers enjoyed hotdogs from Nesters Market.
“Fire is our biggest concern here,” said Mark Sunderland, president of the Friends of Kalamoir Park. “It’s a long narrow park and there’s lots of fire reduction you can do.”
Sunderland said the regional district has received a grant for a fire reduction that will take place in May.
“Look at this park, is this not the jewel of West Kelowna?” Sunderland said. “We need to protect it.”
In 2021, more than 51,000 visits were made to Kalamoir Regional Park.
For the Friends, protecting the park means going on the record as not wanting a multi-purpose path going along the waterfront.
“That will ruin the park the way it is,” said Sunderland.
“Kalamoir is a natural conservation park as defined by the RDCO,” said James Chivers-Wilson, past president of the Friends.
“As such, the objective in this park is to keep it as pristine and natural as possible while at the same time allowing access for as many people as possible.”
That means protecting natural riparian areas, the foreshore and the escarpment.
“It’s important that we preserve the park in this state,” he said.
The Friends also work to raise awareness of endangered and at-risk wildlife.
They recently built 25 nesting boxes for the Western Screech Owl from plans by the Audubon Society.
The owl is at-risk in the Okanagan and Kalamoir Regional Park is an ideal habitat.
Three or four boxes will be placed in the park while the others were offered to people for their own property.
The Friends of Kalamoir Park breakfast fundraiser will take place June 3 at the
park.
Everyone is invited to come enjoy breakfast cooked up by the Westbank Lions Club while taking in the park’s beauty.