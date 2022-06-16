Class 2 ebikes will now be allowed on the northern portion of the Okanagan Rail Trail.
Regional District of North Okanagan directors on Wednesday adopted a recommendation to allow both Class 1 and Class 2 ebikes on the parts of the trail under its jurisdiction.
Ebikers were taken by surprise this spring when signs went up on the trail between Coldstream and Lake Country announcing that Class 2 and 3 bikes were banned and only Class 1 bikes were allowed.
Class 1 bikes are pedal-assist ebikes with a maximum speed of 32 km/h.
Class 2 bikes also have a 32 km/h maximum speed, but they also have a throttle, usually button- or switch-activated, that can put the motor into gear.
Class 3 bikes have the throttle and a higher maximum speed.
The motion that passed Wednesday said permitting Class 1 and 2 ebikes was “consistent with the Province of British Columbia’s Motor Assisted Cycle Regulation.”
Signage on the trail will be changed to reflect the new rules.
The decision was celebrated by the bike rental outfit Pedego Oyama.
Many riders, some with mobility challenges or simply who live in hilly terrain, or have great distances to travel, rely on a Class 2 ebike with throttle for an extra boost of assistance, explained Pedego owners Sheila and Murray Fraser in a news release.
An online petition opposing the Class 2 and 3 ban was signed by 4,200 people.
Sheila Fraser spoke to the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee on June 1 about the ban. That group recommended the regional board change its position.
“This is fantastic!” said Sheila Fraser. “This is the right decision for an active transportation corridor like the ORT that connects communities together.
“We’ve heard from a lot of passionate bike riders over the past several weeks and we’ve learned that we could all use a little more education and etiquette when we’re out on our bikes – whether they are electric or regular,” Fraser added. “So, we are taking this valuable lesson to heart and doing something about it.”
On Saturday, Pedego Oyama will host The EEEs of Cycling – Education, Etiquette and E-bikes. The one-hour seminar is fully booked, but more seminars may be scheduled, she said.
Pedego is located next to Gatzke's Farm Market.