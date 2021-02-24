Apology accepted, work to be done.
Representatives of Kelowna's LGBT2Q+ community say they're pleased the RCMP apologized over the handling of a new initiative intended to create safe spaces for people feeling threatened because of their sexual identity.
But they're now focused on a meeting planned for Thursday with Kelowna Supt. Kara Triance to discuss the issue in greater depth.
"We appreciate the apology and are looking forward to discussions with the superintendent," Dustyn Baulkham, general manager of the Kelowna Pride Society, said Wednesday.
Also Thursday, Kelowna Pride will host a virtual townhall discussion about policing-related matters on the group's Facebook page at 7:30 p.m. In materials promoting the townhall meeting, Kelowna Pride cautions potential viewers and participants the discussion could include "strong language" and touch on "police brutality, trauma, systemic discrimination, systemic racism, systemic violence, etc".
Kelowna RCMP had been touting a local version of the Safe Place program, that originated in Seattle. Participating businesses are invited to display a sticker on their windows indicating the premises can be used as a place of refuge for anyone in the LGBT2Q+ community who is feeling threatened.
"The program allows participating premises to be recognized and identified as a safe haven for members of the LGBTQ2S+ community if they are a victim of a crime, are feeling unsafe, or are in distress," according to a press release sent out earlier this week by the Kelowna RCMP.
"That individual will be welcomed in and assisted. Assistance in calling the police will be provided if required and they will be permitted to remain until officers arrive to assist them."
At Monday's city council meeting, Coun. Loyal Wooldridge praised the RCMP initiative.
"I know in my business we're endorsing that, to have a safe haven for LGBT2Q+ folks that would be in a time of crisis. So I just wanted to say thank you for the proactive work that you and the team are doing here," Wooldridge, the first openly gay person elected to city council, told Triance, who was presenting to council on overall crime trends.
"Often, we hear about the bad things that are going on in our community but there's a lot of caring officers that are coming up with these great initiatives," Wooldridge said. "So I just wanted to acknowledge that."
On Tuesday, however, Kelowna Pride criticized the Safe Space Program. Group members said they were not consulted about the initiative and raised questions about it, including the degree and type of vetting to be done of those wanting to participate, the training for employees of participating businesses, what exactly makes the businesses safe havens, and steps being taken by the RCMP to "address and reduce systemic discrimination within their institution."
"Now more than ever, the LGBT2Q+ and BIMPOC communities need to be a part of any dialogue regarding their own well-being," Kelowna Pride said in a release. "While we applaud efforts (to) bring about positive change, such a program requires greater attention to detail.
"Historically, the relationship between the RCMP and the LGBT2Q community has been tumultuous," the Pride statement said. "We must protect our community from further trauma."
Hours later, Triance called a news conference to announce implementation of the Safe Spaces program had been paused pending discussions with Kelowna Pride.