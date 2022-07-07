Donations to an animal rescue group will be accepted at a public funeral next week for a Kelowna woman who drowned while walking her dog.
A service, open to the community, will be held July 12 at 4 p.m. at the Springfield Funeral Home for Chelsea Cardno.
“All who wish to attend, whether you knew Chelsea or were touched by her story, have followed and supported our family during this time, are invited to attend,” her family wrote on a Facebook post.
Cardno disappeared the morning of June 14 while walking her dog JJ along the Mission Creek Greenway. At the time, the water in the creek was rushing at near record levels.
After an exhaustive search, her body was found in a flooded field on June 25.
“All who knew Chelsea knew just how much of a soft spot she had in her heart for animals. In her honour, we will be collecting items for Paws it Forward, a local dog rescue, in lieu of flowers at her service,” the family says.
“We ask that all attending refrain from wearing jeans, beach wear, or graphic t-shirts,” they add.
Cardno, 31, was born and raised in Kelowna. She graduated from Kelowna Secondary School in 2008 and had recently returned to Kelowna after receiving a diploma to begin work as a rehabilitation assistant.