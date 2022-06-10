Flair Airlines, an ultra-low cost airline, is scaling back its service between Kelowna and Vancouver.
“There is some thinning out on their Vancouver route for June and July,” Chad Munchinsky, YLW’s business development manager, said in an email Friday.
“The flight runs on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; however, because of some crew shortages and aircraft delivery delays, the Wednesday flight will not operate for the rest of June and July," Munchinsky said.
This week, Flair announced it was suspending service to Regina. It had been operating two flights a week between Regina and Toronto.
“With fewer aircraft this summer than we anticipated we were forced to make some painful capacity decisions. We are hopeful to return to (Regina) in the near future,” company spokesman Eric Tanner told CBC Saskatchewan.