Because of aircraft delivery delays and crew shortages, Flair Airlines is scaling back service between Kelowna and Vancouver, YLW officials said Friday. The airline has suspended all service to Regina.

Flair Airlines, an ultra-low cost airline, is scaling back its service between Kelowna and Vancouver.

“There is some thinning out on their Vancouver route for June and July,” Chad Munchinsky, YLW’s business development manager, said in an email Friday.

“The flight runs on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; however, because of some crew shortages and aircraft delivery delays, the Wednesday flight will not operate for the rest of June and July," Munchinsky said.

Passengers with booked tickets have received an email about the cancelled flights and were told to apply for a refund or make another booking. No reason for the cancellation was provided In the email to those with tickets beyond a reference to adjusting service levels “to adapt to the demand for travel.”
 
As of Friday afternoon, Flair's website indicated some flights were still available from Kelowna to other destinations such as Calgay, Edmonton, Ottawa, and Victoria. A one-way trip from Kelowna to Victoria on July 8, for example, was showing at $48 with all taxes and fees included.

This week, Flair announced it was suspending service to Regina. It had been operating two flights a week between Regina and Toronto.

“With fewer aircraft this summer than we anticipated we were forced to make some painful capacity decisions. We are hopeful to return to (Regina) in the near future,” company spokesman Eric Tanner told CBC Saskatchewan.