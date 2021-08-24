Kelowna's post-pandemic party has been pooped.
For now.
Plans to hold a "signature festival" to mark the end or at least the ebbing of the COVID-19 pandemic, backed by $50,000 of public money set aside last December, have been put on indefinite hold by the City of Kelowna.
"We're not looking at doing anything in terms of a signature festival this year," Jim Gabriel, the city's divisional director of active living and culture, said Tuesday.
"But we have been doing some public consultation this summer on what people would like to see happen in the future," he said.
Last December, during 2021 budget deliberations, councillors budgeted $50,000 for a post-pandemic party. Several councillors spoke enthusiastically of the proposal, saying people would be eager to let loose once COVID-19 restrictions on public life were relaxed.
"As we move through this pandemic, our citizens are desperate for something positive to look forward to," Coun. Gail Given said at the time. "It would be something to lift the community up and bring people back together."
But faced with COVID-19 case counts that are once again rising, despite the widespread availability of vaccine, the provincial government on Tuesday reintroduced a mask mandate that applies for all indoor public spaces across B.C.
It applies, for example, at all malls, retail and grocery stores, restaurants (except when seated), city halls and recreation centres, and areas of office buildings where services to the public are provided.
"As transmission of COVID-19 increases in B.C., primarily among unvaccinated people and in part due to the Delta variant, it's important to take this extra temporary step to make indoor public spaces safe for everyone," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.
Across B.C., 83.2% of people 12 and older have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 74.9% have received the necessary two doses.
But the rate is significantly lower in parts of the Interior, including areas of the Central Okanagan.
In Rutland, for example, only 74% of people 12 and older have received one vaccination shot, and the rates are 75% in Lake Country, and 78% in West Kelowna, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.