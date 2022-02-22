Redrawing greater Kelowna’s provincial electoral map using Okanagan Lake as a dividing point might make geographic and demographic sense but it could undermine political co-operation, MLA Norm Letnick says.
Currently downtown Kelowna is included in the riding of Kelowna West, which includes all of West Kelowna. The rest of Kelowna is split into the ridings of Kelowna-Lake Country and Kelowna-Mission.
The B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission has invited public input on how the province’s s 87 electoral districts might be redrawn to reflect population changes. Up to six new electoral districts can be added as part of the review.
“I would hope and expect that the Central Okanagan would get a fourth riding given our considerable growth,” Letnick said Tuesday in an interview. “If there is, they’d have to re-organize the boundaries.”
While it might seem odd to have downtown Kelowna included in the riding that covers the Westside, Letnick says provincial riding configurations that cross municipal jurisdictions are common, especially in the populous Lower Mainland.
“It’s not always possible to just follow the railroad track, or the highway, or the river, or that kind of thing,” he said. “But there is the possibility that with the growth in West Kelowna, that community and Peachland could get its own riding.”
Peachland is currently part of the Penticton riding, represented by Dan Ashton.
Still, using Okanagan Lake as a dividing line for redrawn boundaries in the Central Okanagan may be possible but it could come with its own disadvantages, Letnick suggests.
Having a riding that includes parts of different municipal jurisdictions can promote co-operation rather than competition between MLAs for provincial programs and services that benefit a wider region, Letnick says.
“I see a lot of pros by having the ridings the way they area. It really encourages the local MLAs to work as a team,” he says. “In the Kelowna area, that’s benefited us in terms of investment in Kelowna General Hospital, UBC Okanagan, Okanagan College, and Highway 97 improvements.
“It really encourages collaboration and co-operation among the three, and hopefully four MLAs going forward,” Letnick said.