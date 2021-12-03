A new food and yard waste collection program in Vernon is getting a nearly $1 million boost from the provincial government.
The initiative will reach more than 14,000 homes in the city, the government said Friday in a news release. Total project cost is almost $1.5 million.
“By collecting and processing food waste, we can collectively reduce our emissions and have more locally-available compost for our farmers and our own gardens,” Vernon-Monashee NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu said in the release.
Funding is provided through the government’s CleanBC Organic Infrastructure and Collection Program. Launched last year, the program will provide $26 million over three years to communities around B.C. to divert organic waste from landfills.
Vernon began a composting pilot program in 2019, placing bins around town for residents to drop off their organic food waste. It was so popular it had to be cut short because of limited financial resources.
Earlier this year, Vernon city councillors approved the idea of launching a door-to-door collection program for organics, pending receipt of the provincial grant that has now been secured.
Cost of the collection carts is estimated at nearly $1 million. There will also be on-going operational costs, though these have yet to be determined.
Organic waste currently represents 40% of all material sent to landfills, the B.C. government says and generates 3.5% of the province’s total greenhouse gas emissions.
Friday’s announcement from the government also referenced
- $450,000 in new funding to add food scraps to an existing yard waste collection program in Summerland that serves more than 5,000 homes
- $300,000 for a new food and yard waste collection program serving 2,600 households in Electoral Areas A and C of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and the Osoyoos Indian Band
- grants of $22,000 for Oliver and $17,000 for Lumby for similar programs that will serve a total of 3,300 homes