Road-clearing operations in Kelowna will be reviewed in the wake of a Supreme Court of Canada judgement that held the City of Nelson could be liable for a woman injured in a snowbank in that community.
But the ruling is unlikely to have any immediate change in the way Kelowna removes snow from city streets and sidewalks, officials say.
"For the most part, I don't believe there's going to be any immediate or direct implications for the City of Kelowna," municipal risk manager Lance Kayfish said Thursday in an interview.
"We have some of the best and most comprehensive snow-clearing policies in all of Canada," he said. "We always put the safety of the driving and walking public very high up on the list of our priorities in terms of winter snow-clearing.
"But we're also absolutely constantly looking to improve the way we do things, and we'll be looking at this judgement to see if there's any lessons to be learned, things we can take away from it," Kayfish said.
Taryn Joe Marchi, a 28-year-old nurse, tried to sue the City of Nelson earlier this year for damages over a leg injury she suffered while climbing through snow piled by a city plow. A lower court dismissed her case.
But on Thursday the Supreme Court of Canada in a 7-0 ruling said a fresh trial should take place because the City of Nelson had not proved that its decision on how to clear snow from streets was a "core policy decision" that would have made it immune from liability.
"The regular principles of negligence law apply in determining whether the City breached the duty of care and, if so, whether it should be liable for Ms. Marchi's damages," the court ruled.
Kayfish noted there are significant differences in the amount of snow that Kelowna receives compared to Nelson. And he said he didn't believe Kelowna road-clearing crews often piled up significant levels of snow along the edges of sidewalks, as was the case in Marchi's injuries.
"In the case of the Nelson issue, the snow was piled up against the sidewalk and then they came back and removed it later," Kayfish said.
"I do not believe that we do that kind of snow-clearing because we have different conditions and different equipment," he said.
Still, Kelowna crews may have to leave plowed snow in certain areas before trucks are available to come pick it all up on occasion, Kayfish said.
"Sometimes you have to store snow in a certain place for a time before you can remove it and that's a fact of living in Canada during the winter," he said. "We always will endeavour to do that in a way that's as safe as possible," he said.