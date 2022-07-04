This will be a weekend of Snowbirds and a circus in Kelowna.
The fabled Canadian Forces aerial demonstration squadron will perform over Okanagan Lake in shows planned for 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Best viewing areas are expected to be along the downtown waterfront.
A live commentary will be broadcast during both performances by Kelowna radio station 104.7 FM The Lizard. The Snowbirds are performing in Kelowna to mark the 75th anniversary of the city’s airport.
On Saturday, from 4-6 p.m., members of the public can meet the Snowbirds pilots and see one of their aircraft, the CT-114 Tutor, up close at the new KF Centre for Excellence at 5800 Lapointe Dr., near the airport.
The ‘Wings and Wheels’ event will also have food trucks, face painting, music, and a car show presented by August Motors and the Vintage Car Club of Canada’s Okanagan chapter.
The KF Centre for Excellence itself is not yet open to the public.
Eight shows will be held between Thursday and Saturday. No exotic animals are featured in the circus. For more information, see royalcanadiancircus.ca
Two-for-one tickets are currently available by entering promo code KELOWNA.