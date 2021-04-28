The NDP MLA for Vernon is disappointed the provincial government did not buy the Chelsea Estate, a 234-acre waterfront property in the North Okanagan.
Harwinder Sandhu says the government had been in talks with local government officials about buying part of the estate, to add to Ellison Provincial Park.
Instead, the entire property has been sold to a private buyer.
"While this is not the outcome many had hoped for, it is completely within the seller's right to sell the land to whomever they please," Sandhu said in a statement released Wednesday.
"The buyer is private, and I ask that everyone in the community respect their privacy and allow them to announce the purchase, if they choose to do so," said Sandhu, MLA for the riding of Vernon-Monashee.
The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce also expressed its disappointment that the government did not buy the Chelsea Estate.
"As a provincial park, this distinct Okanagan habitat would have been preserved, while economic and recreational opportunities would have been created through camping, hiking, and mountain biking," chamber president Krystin Kempton said.
"However, we understand that acquisition would have been a significant investment for government, particularly at a time when there are many competing financial pressures," Kempton said.
After the Chelsea Estate was listed for sale last year, an online petition asking the government to buy the property, which had an assessed value at $16.5 million, drew more than 13,000 signatures.
Government acquisition of the site, petition organizer Mike Brown said, "will keep the lands in a more natural state, increase B.C. natural resources, and allow for an expansion of the camping, hiking, and mountain bike trail networks of Ellison provincial park".
The Vernon city council supported the estate's purchase for public use, as did a town councillor in nearby Lake Country. "This purchase is one of the last opportunities to have a large public space on Okanagan Lake," Coun. Blair Ireland said at a meeting last July.
But provincial Environment Minister George Hayman said last summer the government decided the asking price for the Chelsea Estate was too steep.
"Unfortunately, BC Parks cannot undertake an acquisition of that scale at this time given our available budget and competing priorities," Hayman wrote in a letter to the Vernon chamber.
Sometime after that letter was sent, Sandhu's release suggests, Victoria did begin discussing the idea of buying, in co-operation with local governments, at least a portion of the Chelsea Estate.
"I, like many other members of the community, was disappointed to learn that the Chelsea Estates property is being sold to a private buyer," Sandhu said. She added, however, that the government has made recent investments to expand and improve the existing provincial park system.