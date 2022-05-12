Two people have been arrested in connection with a fire early Wednesday at the Penticton Toyota dealership that has now been classified as arson.
“Penticton RCMP General Investigative Section has made quick progress on this investigation and have identified and arrested two persons believed responsible,” said Supt. Brian Hunter in a press release Thursday.
“There is more work to do and more details will be forthcoming at the conclusion of our investigation and subsequent charges. At this time, we have nothing to indicate there is a further risk to other businesses or the public.”
The fire, which was reported around 4:30 a.m., did major damage to the dealership’s service area but seems to have spared the rest of the building.
The business’s general manager said operations would be shifted to the new-used car centre on site while cleanup is underway.