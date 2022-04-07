Another proposed downtown Kelowna high-rise comes for city council’s consideration at Monday’s meeting.
Mission Group, a Kelowna-based developer, has plans for a 17-storey tower with 137 suites in the 1300 block of Bertram Street.
Municipal planners recommend approval, particularly since all the suites in the tower would be rental units and the city has a goal of encouraging more rental homes in Kelowna.
The project also fits with a city objective of boosting the number of people who live downtown, to make the city’s main commercial district more vibrant and active, planners say.
“The proposed development would benefit from the central and convenient location of the project, in close access to downtown shops, services and amenities,” reads part of a staff report to council.
Mission Group is building three towers, two residential and one office, at the corner of Bernard Avenue and St. Paul Street and it’s also behind the large Aqua resort and residential project on the lakeshore in the Lower Mission.
It also has plans for a residential tower next to the new UBCO high-rise campus, to be constructed at 550 Doyle Ave.