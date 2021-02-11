A driver who crashed his car into a median and a ditch, drove on the wrong side of the road and drove while his car was on fire was in medical distress, Kelowna RCMP said.
Police received numerous calls about 4 p.m. Wednesday from the Tower Ranch area.
Officers located the vehicle near a local golf course where it had come to a stop after crashing through a fence gate. Mounties attempted to extract the driver from the smoking vehicle and place him under arrest. The man allegedly resisted but was eventually taken into custody.
It became clear to the officers involved that he was suffering from a medical emergency, RCMP said in a news release. An ambulance was called and he was taken to hospital.
The Independent Investigations Office, which investigates when people are injured or killed when police are involved, was notified, but declined to investigate.
No charges will be laid, police said.