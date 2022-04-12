Homeowners around a small bay in West Kelowna hope their neighbourhood’s ongoing drainage issues get more attention soon from the city.
Dredging Green Bay could cost anywhere from $1.2 million to $6 million, a consultant told members of the Green Bay Property Owners’ Association earlier this month, city councillors will hear tonight.
“Our area has been waiting since 2007 along with others with drainage issues adopted from the regional district,” states part of the group’s planned presentation to council.
West Kelowna was incorporated in 2007 with the new municipality taking over local government services from the Central Okanagan regional district.
More than three dozen Green Bay homeowners contributed a total of $10,000 toward the consultant’s report on dredging and other measures that might be taken to improve the look and navigability of Green Bay.
Erosion from an upland hillside, along with other drainage issues, have brought considerable sediment into the bay over the years, the homeowners say. They have a long-term goal of returning the bay to the state they say it was in in 1979 when it was “a safe navigational channel for public use”.
Along with the Green Bay delegation, a variety of West Kelowna neighbourhood groups will address council tonight.