The BC Vaccination card is still accepted as proof of COVID-19 vaccination for flights out of Kelowna to destinations within the province, YLW manager Sam Samaddar says.
But he advises that travellers headed outside B.C., particularly to foreign destinations, should get the federal vaccination certificate.
“The airlines will accept the B.C. Vaccination Card for travel within the province,” Samaddar said in an interview Monday. “But if you’re going beyond B.C., they will probably tell you to get your federal vaccination card.
“It will save you a lot of grief later, when you’re in a different country and they want to see your vaccination card,” he said. “The endorsement from the federal government is more widely recognized than a provincial card.”
If someone has a BC Vaccine Card it takes “seconds” online to also obtain the federal proof of vaccination, Samaddar said. See the provincial government webpage healthgateway.gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard
You will need your provincial health number, on the back of your driver’s licence, along with the date you received any COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Mandatory use of the BC Vaccine Card to gain entry to indoor venues such as concerts, restaurants, movie theatres, and hockey games ended last Friday in B.C. But businesses can continue to require customers to show the card if they choose to do so.