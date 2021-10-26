A long-embraced vision of making Westbank the main urban centre in West Kelowna is neither feasible nor desirable, some citizens say.
Westbank is too far from other West Kelowna neighbourhoods and its split lanes of Highway 97 will always make it hard to create a pedestrian-friendly shopping and residential district, say some who provided input to the city's new official community plan.
Instead of trying to encourage more growth in Westbank, they suggest, West Kelowna should focus on creating "neighbourhood nodes" throughout the city. These areas would have buildings of three to six storeys and more shops and services within walkable distance of many neighbourhoods.
"Rather than having one urban centre, in this option, West Kelowna would have several localized, smaller centres," says a summary of the principles outlined in this potential growth strategy.
Over the next 20 years, West Kelowna's population is forecast to grow from 36,000 to 48,000. Identifying where most of the new housing needed to support that population increase is one of the main goals addressed in preparation of the official community plan.
A summary of results obtained so far in a months-long public consultation process will be presented tonight to West Kelowna city council. Hundreds of people gave their input in a variety of ways, city staff say.
For many years, stretching back to before the Westside was incorporated in 2007, local officials have tried to encourage more commercial and residential construction in Westbank. The results have been uneven, with several new apartment buildings and condominiums constructed, but little in the way of new commercial development.
Many of the Westside's businesses and big-box stores like The Home Depot and Walmart are located not in the city but on Westbank First Nation lands. And traffic studies have shown the majority of people who drive to work every day head into Kelowna, rather than remain on the Westside, which can make it difficult for businesses in Westbank to thrive.
For example, a former donut shop right in the middle of central Westbank closed and is now the location of the city's foodbank. And a commercially-zoned lot, with services already installed, has sat vacant for years.
Still, some say Westbank is well-positioned to absorb new businesses, office buildings, and public infrastructure like parks and civic plazas, particularly with construction of West Kelowna's first city hall now underway in the area.
While there is said to be strong support for increasing the number of people who live around central Westbank, opinions are mixed on whether the city should attempt to make this area the city's main downtown core.
Some who provided input in the public consultation process said the bisecting of central Westbank by Highway 97 would always defeat efforts to make it an "attractive and thriving urban core" and preferred a spread-out approach to development that would see more businesses and multi-family projects in areas such as Lakeview Heights, Smith Creek, Glenrosa, Rose Valley, and along the shore of Okanagan Lake.
"This approach would create neighbourhood centres with services like grocers, childcare,, and restaurants accessible by walking and biking, convenient for people who live far away from Westbank centre," states part of the explanation for the 'neighbourhood node' form of growth.
The report going to city council does not indicate which growth strategy was preferred by those who've so far provided their input. City council is expected to adopt the new official community plan by next spring.