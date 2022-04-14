Renovation of a well-positioned but architecturally underwhelming seniors centre is proposed as part of an $8 million plan for a new community service hub in Peachland.
The project would also include a new food bank, wellness centre, and community police station, with each of those groups looking for a new home.
Town council will be asked next Tuesday to provide a letter expressing the municipality’s interest in leasing the spaces so the volunteer groups behind the ambitious project can begin to fundraise.
Municipal administrators are supportive in general of the proposal, saying it could deliver new and improved community services “in a central location for key non-profit groups and volunteers at a relatively low cost to the district”, according to a report going to council.
Other groups involved so far in the design process are community policing, the chamber of commerce, Lions club, and a society that encourages the preservation of local bat habitat.
Central to the project is renovation of the existing seniors centre, at the corner of Beach Avenue and 8th Street, built in 1975 and expanded twice.
It’s of “simple concrete construction” with many features no longer meeting the building code and it’s small windows don’t take advantage of the setting, the report to council states. Still, it offers one of the largest meeting spaces in the town of 5,500 people and the centre is well-used.
“The building has no public presence on Beach Avenue, Peachland’s Main Street, nor does it take advantage of potential views to the water. There is no sense of its important community purpose,” the report says.
Renovation plans show a large new lake-facing facade, with ground-to-ceiling windows and a new entrance on Beach Avenue rather than 8th Street.
The building addition to house the other community groups would double the size of the existing seniors centre. Recreation activities on adjacent Cousins Park would be largely unaffected by the project, though a baseball diamond’s electronic scoreboard would have to be re-positioned.
Some of the community groups interested in moving into the proposed new building have to relocate because the town-owned land on which they currently operate is being redeveloped for seniors’ housing.