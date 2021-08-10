Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart has apologized for a Tweet that claimed government programs are encouraging people not to seek employment.
In a Tweet Tuesday, Stewart wrote: “I want to apologize for my comments around government programs, specifically for those living with disabilities who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. They were wrong and insensitive.”
The original Tweet on Aug. 6, reacting to the latest job statistics, said: “Business owners across BC are struggling to stay open as Gov’t programs don’t encourage workers to seek employment. This is wrong!”
Critics noted Stewart’s family owns Quails’ Gate Winery and recently put up a job posting that paid minimum wage for up to 60 hours of work a week.