Gyms across B.C., closed since Dec. 20, will be allowed to re-open beginning on Thursday, the government says.
Capacity limits will be in force along with other pandemic protocols and people will have to show their vaccine card to enter gyms.
“Today, I’m taking the cautious step of re-opening gyms and exercise facilities,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
Those working out at gyms, either individually or as part of group fitness classes, will have to stay at least 2.5 metres away from each other, Henry said. Enhanced ventilation is required, no extra heating is allowed, and masks are recommended to be worn even while exercising.
“Much of this is based on what we learned when we had our phased re-start of gyms and fitness centres in 2020 and 2021. We’ve learned about the measures that are important to help make sure that they can re-start safely and still protect people who are most at risk,” Henry said.
But other health orders - such as ones closing bars and nightclubs and limiting capacities at arenas and other entertainment venues to 50% - have been extended until at least Feb. 16.
The continued high risk of transmission in these settings, particularly given the quick-spreading nature of the Omicron variant, warrants the retention of the orders, Henry said.
Closure orders for gyms, bars, and nightclubs, and the reinstatement of capacity limits at arenas and theatres, had been necessary in December because of the uncertainties associated with the-then looming Omicron variant, Henry said.
“We put these orders in place when we saw the wave of Omicron coming at us, and we still did not know a lot of the pieces of the puzzle about what this was going to look like,” she said.
“I know that many people felt that we were over-reacting,” she said. “But my challenge is to find that balance of making sure we’re doing just enough to address the situations we’re in, and not allowing our (health care) system to be overwhelmed.”
Based on case counts, the Omicron wave peaked about 10 days ago in the Lower Mainland, though hospitalizations were at an all-time high of 819 on Monday. Henry has said she expects hospitalizations due to the disease to peak this weekend, then begin to decline.