A Kelowna school board by-election candidate says she doesn't see the job of a trustee as encouraging compliance with public health orders.
Chelsea Frank filed her nomination papers at Kelowna City Hall last Friday to contest the June 26 by-election. She's one of four people running to fill the vacancy created by the death earlier this year of trustee Rolli Cacchioni.
"(T)rustees are not elected to set or enforce or even encourage public health policy," Frank said Monday in an email to The Daily Courier.
Asked what she saw as the main issue currently facing Central Okanagan Public Schools, Frank responded: "The children's learning experience. Music, arts, sports, cultural opportunities, safety. Bringing back all of the opportunities and experiences that should be afforded to all Canadian children equally in our publicly-funded education system."
Her husband, Jeff Frank, urged people attending a large Stuart Park rally against COVID-19 public health orders in late April to vote for Frank.
"I have four kids, elementary to middle school, and when they told me that my kids had to be masked up everyday, that was the last day I ever wore a mask," Jeff Frank told the crowd on April 24. "I'm done with it. I won't do it anymore. My wife, Chelsea Frank, she's running for school trustee, you may have seen her signs last time. Vote for her in the by-election coming up."
Chelsea Frank subsequently posted on her Facebook campaign page: "Just so I am clear, my personal opinions and beliefs and values have absolutely nothing to do with running for SD23 trustee position. . .My stance on masks, vaccinations, or the colour of your child hair should not come in the way of me doing the BEST for kids."
Frank was asked Monday if, were she to be elected, she would advocate for the views of anti-maskers and others opposed to current COVID-19 public health orders during board discussions.
"Of course I would advocate for any parents who are legitimately concerned for their children's well-being or experiences at school. The people who attend rallies are parents and children too," she responded.
Asked why she thought her views on masks and vaccinations would be irrelevant to voters, Frank responded: "I am sure there may be some people who want to know a candidate's views on such measures. I would suggest to them that trustees are not elected to set or enforce or even encourage public health policy. I am running for school trustee to advocate for long-standing issues affecting children as outlined above."
Frank said the qualities that would best serve her in the role of school board trustee are "devotion, relatability, and tenacity".
She ran unsuccessfully for the board in the 2018 election, finishing seventh among 10 contenders in the race for the four Kelowna trustee positions.
The others contesting the June 26 by-election are Wayne Broughton, a math professor, Peter Pagliocchini, president of the Rutland Residents Association, and Joyce Brinkerhoff, who was a trustee from 2011 to 2014 before losing a re-election bid.
Board chair Moyra Baxter declined Monday to offer her views on Frank's candidacy, or that of any of the other contenders.
"I have no comment one way or another," Baxter said. "Whenever people put their name forward, I've always made it my practice never to endorse or oppose any candidate. We'll just see what voters decide and how it all unfolds."